On Saturday, July 14th, internationally known swimwear brand, Luli Fama, debuted their 2019 collection, titled ‘Wapisima’.

Marking their 11th consecutive runway show during the seaside fashion week, the collection showcased a variety of looks that were bold, bright, flirty, and undeniably feminine. The always lively show kicked off with an exhilarating Flamenco dance performance, moving right into the new ‘Wapisima’ looks.



Recognized around the world for their eye-catching prints and unique silhouettes, Luli Fama showcased a variety of pieces that were nothing short of what one would expect from the global brand. Highlighting beautiful pops of color in red, yellow, turquoise, and pink tones, the palette was vibrant, rich and vivacious. Abstract prints included on-trend polka dots, spirited paisley, sophisticated stripes, and a medley of stunning floral designs.

The collection included a variety of stunningly sexy silhouettes, featuring romantic details – from underwire bandeaus and corset tops to plunging necklines, and high-cut legs, the new suits certainly exuded Luli Fama’s signature Latin style, while also introducing an unprecedented level of exuberance.

Additionally, Luli Fama presented their new range of resort wear – a line of chic, ready to wear styles crafted from the most luxe fabrications, including lightweight silk, cotton, and voiles. Halter maxi dresses and bell sleeve mini dresses were joined by off-the-shoulder crop tops, wide-leg pants, and sleeveless rompers – all of which were created to be worn as both beach cover-ups and everyday ensembles.

Inspired by the South of Spain, the ‘Wapisima’ collection (meaning ‘beautiful’ in Spanish), explored the magical mix of colors and sounds found within the picturesque region.

STYLING: Footwear (sandals) provided by Ipanema.

