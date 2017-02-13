Never Under The Influence. Always Influencing.© Chris’ hobbies include vegan food blogging and designing clothes for personal use.

Backstage at Gypsy Sport

Intro by Pablo Van Arsdalen

There’s something just a little pretentious about the term “MADE Tribe” (MADE, of course, being the division of IMG entrusted with the production of the “coolest” shows on a world-class roster).

But there was nothing reprehensible in a joyously fun show from Gypsy Sport produced by MADE (and MADE “tribespeople”), inspired by street protests and people who call the street their home. Or the fact that a part of the show’s proceeds were given to the Bowery Mission.

If the show’s intent was to be a celebration of life, it was certainly a success, as the feeling of joy, and unbridled creativity, was in full effect.

The show presented a notion on the furthest end of the social continuum from “tribe” — a concept linked to “me on the inside,” “you on the outside,” “otherness,” and every other form of useless conflict.

This was a reminder that we are all one big human family, full of frailties and vulnerability, and every kind of odd-ballery.

A world where — like the “new fashion” — all are welcome to the party.



A Glimpse Backstage by Chris Lavish

(Photos: Chris Lavish)

For more on this show, we recommend Chioma Nnadi‘s excellent writeup in the “mother of all inclusiveness,” Vogue.

