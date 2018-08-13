Marshall to focus on more intimate presentation

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

The official NYFW schedule is up, but this season, one of New York’s favorite designers isn’t on the calendar. Leanne Marshall — whose ethereal, feminine runway show is one of the most anticipated of the season — won’t be among the collection of designers holding runway presentations beginning September 5.

Yes, after 10 years on the runway, Leanne Marshall has decided to forego New York Fashion Week in order to focus on a more intimate, personal connection with her consumers in lieu of a big production.

With previous collections consisting of about 40 full ready-to-wear looks, Marshall’s Spring Summer 2019 collection instead will be compromised of about 10 to 12 thoughtful pieces in the designer’s signature feminine style.

There will be no formal presentation, no runway, no event. Leanne Marshall will rechannel her energy into focusing on her loyal brides and her booming wedding-gown business which grows more and more every day.

On the heels of several announcements of designer exits and fashion calendar remodels, Leanne Marshall chose this season to focus her efforts and funds in a direction that makes her collections more accessible to her consumers, by pushing both direct-to-consumer and growing her retail business.

Leanne Marshall’s sophisticated designs are known for their light, flowing lines, feminine details and timeless elegance. Each dress is made sustainably in New York using only the best materials. The Leanne Marshall brand is a staple for the woman who wants a dress that will showcase, not overshadow, her beauty.

Attention to high quality standards, proper, flattering fits and silhouettes, and her unique ethereal approach to design have made Leanne a go-to for the today’s woman. With touches of classic and modern, sophistication and youth, Leanne Marshall has captured an effortless grace and timeless elegance in her collections.

For more information visit www.leannemarshall.com, or follow on social at @leannemarshallofficial.

