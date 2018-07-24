Laurie Nouchka Miami Swim Week FW19

C​ommissioned to make site-responsive pieces, designer Laurie Nouchka immerses herself in the architecture of Miami Beach and creates limited-edition artwork on fabrics, clothing and client-specific products.

During her residency at Soho Beach House in December 2017, Laurie immersed herself in the architecture, design and atmosphere of Miami Beach, taking inspiration from the iconic Art Deco heritage and the contemporary juxtaposition of much of the architecture that has grown around it to tell an architectural story.



The artwork created by her time at Soho Beach House has been translated onto Laurie’s iconic wearable collections. Unique features of Soho Beach House included in the collection are the tiles, the pool, and the surrounding gardens as well as neighbor, Miami City Ballet. The wearable art pieces are translated into leggings, tops and even swimsuits that are designed to provide form and function.

Making her second debut at Soho Beach House, shop Laurie’s Miami Beach-inspired swimsuit and athleisure-wear collection on Thursday, July 12th, 2018 ​at the Cowshed Spa Shop​.

Laurie believes in quality over quantity, which is why her items are made of recycled materials when possible. All items are limited-edition and can also be made-to-order.

Collections are made in London and printed in the UK, however, they can be purchased at the Cowshed Spa Shop, as well as LaurieNouchka.com, starting at £55. More collections including limited works are also available on LaurieNouchka.com and @LaurieNouchka. For collaboration inquiries please contact Beanie@twelvehearts.com

About ​Laurie Nouchka

Collaborating with brands to tell architectural stories, Laurie Nouchka has collaborated with a number of private clients for bespoke works as well as creating her own city inspired collections featuring some of the world’s most iconic buildings. To name a few, recent commissions have included limited edition artwork on fabrics, clothing, & client specific products for Equinox gyms, The Victoria & Albert Museum and Argent at Kings Cross.

As well as creating works of art that provide a form and function, Laurie has also developed walls on walls, a creative project that works with developers and brands to bring community engagement to an area through art. These spatial artworks are created on site-specific exterior walls, temporary hoardings, meanwhile spaces, retail spaces and interiors. Through engaging the local community in the creation of a work of art she builds on her previous experience as a youth arts producer at London’s iconic Roundhouse.

