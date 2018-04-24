Laure De Sagazan Bridal Fashion Week New York

Using her 2018 Capsule Collection to focus on the beauty of simplicity, Laure De Sagazan created six dresses that each perfectly showcased their own version of vintage charm.



Laure De Sagazan: NYFW Bridal

The looks have many details that include: carefully crafted embroidery, sheer lace covered sleeves, and tiny silk buttons adorning the back. Another noteworthy part of the dresses isthe material and fabric used. Calais lace and silk velvet were used to create looks of pure elegance.

Sagazan opted to create short dresses for the collection, which makes them perfect for any bride looking for a more relaxed look on her wedding day. Another addition to the collection this season is Sagazan’s 9-piece collection of fine jewelry created for the French department store Printemps. Each dainty piece is set with 14k rose gold and decorated with diamonds as well.

Each of the pieces are a beautiful, yet subtle way to dress up any one of the dresses in the collection. Overall, Sagazan created a timeless collection that surely showcases the power of minimalism in bridal fashion.

