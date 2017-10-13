Laure de Sagazan Bridal Fashion Week New York

Represented by Coded PR.

Laure de Sagazan’s latest bridal presentation was a continuation of the 2018 campaign which was shot at Villa Cavrois, a modernist mansion built in France in 1932, reflecting the architectural lines and timeless allure of the collection.

The 2018 collection features an elegant assortment of gowns, including drop waist silhouettes, pant suits and structured separates all featuring soft French Calais lace, fluid silks and romantic detailing.

Laure de Sagazan brings a breath of fresh air to the bridal industry offering gowns for brides that just want to be themselves on their wedding day.



Laure de Sagazan: NYFW Bridal

About Laure de Sagazan

Launched in 2011, Laure de Sagazan has brought that Parisian je ne sais quoi to bridal with her timeless pieces. From her signature statement separates, boho silhouettes and delicate French lace details; Laure’s collections are all about blending shapes, styles and textures, to create something completely unique for brides around the world.

##

Learn More

lauredesagazan.fr

New York Fashion Week: Bridal

With love,

FWO