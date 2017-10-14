FWO ’s Brand Manager Melanie Sutrathada believes in eating dessert first, always looking for the silver lining, and that you can never be overdressed or overeducated. Say hello at @melaniesutra.

Lakum Bridal Fashion Week New York

Represented by Atelier PR.

Strong. Sophisticated. Inspired. That’s definitely how we would describe LAKUM’s bridal collection this season. Founders Sathya Balakumar and Heather Green created their luxurious brand to challenge established norms and upset the traditional standards of bridal wear with must-have options for the modern bride.

Inspired by design icons like Zaha Hadid, Joan Miro, and Francis Picabia, LAKUM plays with new textures and layers, unexpected fabric choices and luxurious separates.



Lakum: NYFW Bridal

From ribbon blossom embroidery to satin organza, LAKUM’s Fall/Winter 2018 bridal collection is elegant and bold with classic silhouettes and clean lines. If you’re a modern bride, you won’t want to miss these designs. Take a look at the slideshow to see the entire collection on the runway.

If you’re a modern bride, you won’t want to miss these designs

##

Learn More

lakumcollection.com

New York Fashion Week: Bridal

With love,

FWO