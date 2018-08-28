Lærke Andersen FW19

Represented by Spalt PR.

LÆRKE ANDERSEN SS19 collection points to a lavish, rebellious garden party in the Danish countryside, a boundary breaking celebration with a hedonistic edge.

Shapes, volumes and materials are reduced but over the top, simple yet detailed, constructed but carelessly free.



Lærke Andersen: FW19

A deliberately schizophrenic collection that plays with archetypes manifested through cultural, historical and material density. Equally dressed up as dressed down and playing with the ever present functional aesthetics that are at the very core of LÆRKE ANDERSEN.

