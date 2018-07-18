Kisuii x Nannacay Miami Swim Week FW19

Founded in 2016, Kisuii is the love-child of Leora Elituv and her two passions: travel and fashion.

The luxury swim and resort wear brand specializes in pieces infused with ready-to-wear elements that are functional yet elegant, for the luxe nomadic customer. For Resort ’19 Leora Elituv teamed up with Nannacay founder and designer, Marcia Kemp. The Kisuii x Nannacay collaboration is the perfect marriage between labels. Both founders are seasoned jetsetters whose brands’ ethos serve to empower women and cater to their unbridled spirits.



Kisuii x Nannacay: Miami Swim Week FW19

This collection was inspired by the art of the escape – the pure bliss of sun and the sand. An ode to the female voyager; strong, independent yet playful and feminine. Kisuii’s custom prints were a nod to vintage sixties Hawaiian motifs, reimagined for the modern woman using the brand’s signature smocking details. It draws from the breezy bohemian details of the era – cotton silks mixed with lace, embroidered eyelet, kaftans and a light, carefree flowing fit to the dresses.

The Resort ‘19 season illuminates the freedom that comes from being ‘elsewhere’ – the experience of travel and the little treasures you pick up along the way, like the handwoven bags in collaboration with Nannacay. The capsule contains 8 swim styles that emulate the same wrap and stitch details of the Nannacay x Kisuii Rogue bag straps. There are 2 bags within the collection – one that coincides with the color palette of the swim capsule and another in black and white.

“Collaborating with Nannacay was a no-brainer to me. We overlap so much aesthetically and we’re both women brands that are passionate about female empowerment, fashion and travel,” says Leora. “We’re so happy to have found in Kisuii a partner that shares the same ethos as us and to be able to

collaborate on a capsule that combines both our passions so effortlessly is truly special to me,” says Marcia.

ABOUT THE BRAND:

KISUII:

Kisuii launched in 2016 for the woman that understands the value of convertibility and the idea of quality over quantity. Globally neutral aesthetics combined with fabrications designed for comfort, luxury and beauty. Washed silks, cotton voile, gauze and novelty laces, embroidery and trims. Designed simple, yet elegant. Beautiful, yet functional. Designs that are equally at home in the lap of luxury, always with the ready-to-wear customer in mind. The brands e-commerce platform stocks the collection as well as exclusive pieces. The company designs, markets and manages distribution in-house at their headquarters in New York.

NANNACAY:

Founded by Brazilian entrepreneur Marcia Kemp in 2014, Nannacay was created with social responsibility in mind. A seasoned traveler, Kemp endeavored to fuse her passion for exploring exotic locales with connecting with the creative economy native to the region. Thus Nannacay was born: a stylish and joyful collection of handbags and clutches produced entirely by artisans from local communities in Peru, Ecuador & Brazil.

