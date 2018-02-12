Kim Shui NYFW FW18

Represented by Gia Kuan.

Yesterday, Kim Shui showcased her namesake brand’s collection in New York City, by taking on the extreme. Opening with 25 looks, taking inspiration from extreme sporting gear and active wear, Kim’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection draws on elements needed to survive extreme conditions. As always, the KS girl redefines the balance between the aesthetically distasteful and tasteful by re-creating and transforming necessary and extreme designs into a new context.



Kim Shui: NYFW FW18

WHEN: ​ Saturday, February 10, 2018, 1PM

WHERE: 245 West 14th Street, New York, NY

SHOW CREDITS:

Styling: KJ

Production/Casting: Roff Studios

Makeup: T Cooper

Hair: Metro Look

Special Thanks to Dirty Lemon, Metro Look, Jeffrey Campbell.

ABOUT KIM SHUI

Born in the US, and raised in Rome, Italy, designer Kim Shui graduated from Duke University with a double major in Economics and French before pursuing Fashion Design at Central St. Martins, London where she graduated with Distinction. Selected as one of the VFILES Runway winners in February 2016, Kim Shui debuted her FW16 ready to wear collection during NYFW. Sponsored and selected by Vogue Italia, she exhibited FW16 at Pitti Super Talents in Milan. She was also one of ten designers selected for the prestigious International Talent Support Competition and Samsung Galaxy Award. www.kimshui.net | @kimshuistudio

