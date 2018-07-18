KAOHS Swim Miami Swim Week FW19

KAOHS Swim, a California-based swimwear company, made their third runway appearance at Miami Swim Week, showcasing their 2019 collection at the Setai Hotel to a packed house of press, social influencers, buyers, and excited fans.

Born in 2013, KAOHS Swim is the brainchild of two California girls, Tess Hamilton and Ali Hoffman, who are also best friends. Inspired by their love of California beach culture – a cool mix of skate, boho and surf – KAOHS Swim’s swimwear is designed for beach girls whose lifestyles demand comfortable and active (and sexy) beachwear.



KAOHS Swim: Miami Swim Week FW19

With swimsuits in a variety of cuts – from Brazilian to hipster, and low to high – KAOHS Swim makes a swimsuit to flatter – and became the ultimate confidence booster for – every beach-going figure. Focusing on two-piece bikinis with a node to on-piece swimsuits, KAOHS Swim’s collections feature edgy, feminine cuts, high-quality fabrics, and a playful, modern, and earthy palette of colors.

This year’s WANTED collection brings n inspirations from Cool Cowgirl in showcasing gingham prints and pretty sexy girly frills. The collection will be available in October.

