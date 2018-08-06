Kyleigh McCollam is the internationally recognized influencer of C'est le Style who is known for her bold yet classic fashion sense. Her goal is to empower others to embrace their individuality, and not put limitations on themselves, especially when it comes to what they wear.

Interview With VDM The Label

Fashion Palette Miami Swim Week opened with a ’90s-inspired collection by VDM the Label, complete with “Ice, Ice, Baby” beats in the background. Bright reds, blues, and blacks rocked the runway with Fila sneakers and scrunchies.

Having just launched over 6 months ago, VDM the Label is quickly making waves in the world of swimwear. Writer and fashion influencer Kyleigh McCollam of @cestlestyle_ gets the inside scoop about what separates them from the rest.



VDM The Label: Miami Swim Week

Q: What inspired you to create swimwear?

VDM THE LABEL, was founded on the grounds of wanting to create designer swimwear that was affordable and empowered woman of all body types and sizes to feel confident in their bodies while helping the environment at the same time. We have always loved swimwear and the summer memories that associated with your favorite bikinis. The fashion industry for a long time now has been having a negative impact of the environment and we therefore wanted to be part of the solution and not the problem.

We are now a team of passionate forward thinkers, who believe in quality, sustainability and ethical trade. We at VDM The Label are rethinking the way women are approaching the traditional swimsuit – existing to allow women to experience the beauty of wearing designer swimwear, at a fraction of the price

Allanah is the designer at VDM THE LABEL. She designs all the swimwear in house in Australia and oversees all technical processes involved in the end to end production.

Q: Being an eco-friendly swimwear brand is very unique and certainly puts you a step ahead. Do you see this being an upcoming trend in the market?

Sustainability and eco-fashion is not necessarily new concept, however we really hope that the awareness continues to grow, as together we can all help to make a difference. We think as a brand we need to be consciously aware of our role in global warming, pollution and landfill. We have made it our mission and objective before even starting to design tour first collection as we wanted to part change. The solutions are out there and we will continue to help drive this message.

We believe strongly that consumers want to make a change and the acceptance is defiantly growing as shoppers are becoming more aware of how their choices can impact the rest of the world, the environment and the oceans we love. We think the major factor that makes people choose to not be sustainable is that they pick the cheaper price. Fast fashion produces cheaper prices but the cost is a lot more than money. It often means poor quality, cheap labor and a huge negative impact long term on the environment. We think people want to change and be sustainable, it’s just a matter of showing them that there are alternative options.

Q: What inspires your collections and this one specifically?

As we only launched only 6 months ago, this is our first collection- it is a modern interpretation of the decades that have helped shape the swimwear industry into what it is today.

Much of our inspiration also comes from a mixture of street trend as well as couture. However, we also take much of our inspiration from the everyday woman, wanting to create styles that empower her to feel confident and feel her best. Our VDM girls are very important to us, and are always the main focus when creating new designs and collections.

Q: Which direction do you see VDM evolving in the near future?

In terms of design The new collection is taking inspiration from emerging influences from the late 1980-1990’s. Expect to see bright pops of color, and daring silhouettes. We will continue to research and develop new ways of sustainability and help to drive our message – #sustainablewithVDMthelabel

vdmthelabel.com

