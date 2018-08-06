Kyleigh McCollam is the internationally recognized influencer of C'est le Style who is known for her bold yet classic fashion sense. Her goal is to empower others to embrace their individuality, and not put limitations on themselves, especially when it comes to what they wear.

Interview With TJ Swim

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

TJ Swim is an Australian designer swimwear label brought to you by Tara Sargeant, a fashion and business student who is constantly chasing summer. They are one of Australia’s leading swimwear labels with an extraordinary global following and strong online presence, and have successfully captured the hearts of numerous social media influencers and celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierso, and Tammy Hembrow.



TJ Swim: Miami Swim Week

Q: Your swimsuits are only solid colors. Do you plan on incorporating prints in the future?

We love working with block colours and textured fabrics, keeping it as minimal and luxe as possible. At this stage we don’t have plans to incorporate prints into our designs however who knows what the future will hold!

Q: As a new brand launching in 2015, what challenges have you faced?

The strong competition within the swimwear industry was initially a challenge for us as a new brand. Competing in such a saturated market has motivated us to differentiate ourself and stand out amongst the crowd. We’ve overcome this through focusing on our designs and the quality of our swimsuits as well as ensuring that the customer is the focus of all practices.

Q: Describe your creative process.

We gain a lot of our inspiration from 80s and 90s fashion and we combine this with contemporary trends and customer demands when creating new designs.

Q: How do you want women to feel when they wear your swimsuits?

Our suits are designed to empower women to feel confident in their own skin.

##

Learn More

tjswim.com

With love,

FWO