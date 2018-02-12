Son Jung Wan NYFW FW18

Hailing from the current Olympian host country of South Korea, Son Jung Wan has become a regular figure at NYFW. And who wouldn’t want that? She has the quiet and commanding grace of someone in full possession of themselves along with a wonderful smile she seems to bestow upon everyone.

Her FW18 collection entitled “Way To Extreme” harkens back to the ’80s and its larger than life aesthetic. Using acidic yellows and blues alongside a soft pink and a dreamy white makes for a gorgeous pop of color that doesn’t feel too of the moment. The silhouettes are large and dramatic with structure to what appears to be loose clothing—the kind of tailoring that in its intricacy and subtlety we can truly appreciate the artistry of.

Before her models made it down the runway, I caught up with Son Jung Wan to ask her about her intentions for this collection and what exactly it means to be the kind of woman who wears her beautiful clothing.



Son Jung Wan: NYFW FW18

Q: I got a look at your collection and it’s really beautiful and I was wondering what you were inspired by for this collection.

This season I got inspired by 80s extreme. I emphasized dramatic volume with a 80s retro mood. I designed a bustier and used two barrier cut seams to give the effect and structure of a silhouette.

Q: You like to emphasize the duality of woman in your clothes with both her sweet side and her sexy side. How would you describe the Son Jung Woman?

A smart woman. A warm-hearted woman. A confident woman.

Q: You’ve been showing in New York for about seven years now. What is it that you like about New York and what keeps you coming back?

I love New York and New York is fashion’s mecca. I hope that I can have my own shop in New York—that’s my dream.

Q: Your fashion passion was for the fine arts, like painting. Are you still inspired by art?

I always am inspired by beauty and by movies!



If Son Jung Wan’s FW18 collection was a movie, I know I’d be watching it again and again.

