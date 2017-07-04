Karma Bikinis Set to Debut at Miami Swim Week

Transforming fashion. Transforming our world.” That’s the mission of Karma Bikinis.

Now, in their first Miami Swim Week apperance, Karma has announced they will be showcasing their socially conscientious swim line “Karma Bikinis to Debut 18 Unique Styles for 2018 Upcoming Swimsuit Season”

On July 21st, 2017, Karma Bikinis will be premièring their socially-conscious lineup of flattering and affordable swimwear at Miami Swim Week at the SLS, before Versace. Limited run styles will be released every six to eight weeks thereafter, to keep the swimwear exclusive and current.

The concept of Karma Bikinis was developed in 2014 by sisters Antje and Julienne Worring while still in high school. Three years ago, the swimsuits they found in the marketplace were often generic and costly, so they set out to transform the swimwear industry.

Countless sleepless nights of sewing and cutting fabrics followed, leading to the creation of their unique and reasonably priced swimwear that is about to hit the luxe swim retail market. The duo combined their personal passion for bikini design with their love of the ocean and developed a plan to incorporate ocean conservation into their company. Today, Karma Bikinis donates a portion of their profits to deserving charities focused on ocean conservation. So far they have already saved 11 turtle reefs.

“Karma Bikinis is where luxe swim and social responsibility meet in a cohesive balance,” said Julienne. “Our flattering, sexy, Brazilian-cut pieces come with a message of restoring and sustaining the oceans. By buying something sustainable, our customers know their value is stretched beyond just a simple bikini. Conscientiousness is righteousness.”

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign that attracted support from around the globe, the company released samples of three styles in July of 2016. Since then, the brand has taken off, riding on their commitment to sustainability and social activism. The company is continuing to grow their socially conscious culture and spread their message by having their brand ambassadors make YouTube videos and blog posts about sustainable fashion and ocean conservation.

“Our brand is about more than just sustainable practices. Our team strives to take social responsibility to another level by embodying our mission every day, calling attention to various social and environmental injustices. We don’t want to just passively donate to causes; we want actively participate in them and encourage our customers to do the same,” says Karma team member Julienne Worring.

In the future, they hope to build upon their platform and contribute more than $100,000 to sustainable organizations working for ocean conservation and providing jobs with fair labor and wages to more than 100 workers who practice sustainability.

“Our swimwear is versatile enough and comfy enough that you will wear it throughout the day: with your jeans, shorts and even out on the town. Designs I drew years before are now appearing in the marketplace. What’s worse than feeling basic? Most women only buy a few suits a year, and to see other women with the same would be … disappointing,” said Antje. “Our team’s biggest strength is that we are dedicated to our customer’s happiness and frequently help with styling through our active social pages. Additionally, our team is the target audience, so we know where ‘cool’ and ‘unique’ connect.”

