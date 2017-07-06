Gabriela Billini is a non-native New Yorker who travels the world to understand why people wear what they wear and how. She is an independent fashion reporter, trend chaser, and self-proclaimed beatnik.

In a world of glitz and elegance, designer Idan Cohen states he drew from nature to reimagine his designs from bridal into couture for this season’s inspiration — his very first in the couture space.

The very first look had a way of its own, a reverse slip gown with a playful tutu tail. The ombre effect in the basket-patterned beading was almost hypnotizing and was an incredibly strong start to the presentation.



Each look came together to present a strong, modern and otherworldly collection that I can definitely anticipate seeing in the performing arts and some red carpets in the months to come.

His bridal background shone through at times, most notably with the occasional headpiece, which reenvisioned the veil as a high fashion accessory, at times with a silk charmeuse train, at others with bunches of beads.

It has caught my eye that designers are continuously looking to reinvent sleeves this season, and Cohen is no exception. The elegant and slightly dramatized sleeves in look #4 would make anyone swoon, providing a baggy contrast to the dress itself, while still sending a polished statement.

The designer certainly brought new silhouettes forward, such as the waist cutout X-line cocktail dress. Even moreso, the thigh-high embroidered crystal stockings were exciting and tasteful — both sexy and elegant.

The cohesive message Cohen brought to the runway was of high-price stitching and fairytale special occasion wear. The beading techniques were the highlight of the collection, especially so on the cocktail-length dresses and bodysuits. They were unfussy, far from predictable, and still so sumptuous. Though easy to overlook because of the excitement that crowded the room, this is where Cohen shone and delivered. Bravo, Idan.

