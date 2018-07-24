House of iKons London Fashion Week FW19

House of iKons is back DURING London Fashion Week this September bringing fashion and creativity from around the world under one roof. This season, shows will take place Sept. 15th-16th 2018, at the Millennium Gloucester London Hotel.

House of iKons was founded by Savita Kaye, whose ambition is for House of iKons to be a global brand, known for launching emerging designers. Working with global media partners has enabled House of iKons shows to be aired worldwide to millions of viewers.

In addition to House of iKons DURING London Fashion Week, shows have taken place in Los Angeles, Bangkok, Beijing, Cannes, Dubai and Abu Dhabi and partnered with official Budapest Fashion Week and International Amsterdam Fashion Week.

House of iKons is supporting brands from around the world giving them global exposure and platforming them to the next level. Some of our designers have been stocked in boutiques and department stores around the world and dressing some of the biggest celebrities on the red carpet, music videos and concerts; such as Beyoncé, JLo, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Tyra Banks to name but a few.

This season the show will be held over two days with one day dedicated to children’s fashion and a solo segment which will be creating something HISTORIC which has never been done or seen globally in fashion history!!

The solo segment on Saturday 15th September by ‘Honee” will have both human and robotic models, bringing fashion and advanced technology together. Honee a creative visionary stated “I am thrilled to have the sponsorship of the Ohmni Lab, a telepresence robotic company. My show with the House of iKons this September is named “ÁI”, in reference to Artificial Intelligence and also the play on the Vietnamese word ÁI for love and the Chinese phonetic AI for love as well. We’re in the world of AI and loving it. I use fashion as the language to express the skins we are in. In my upcoming show, it’s not about the future of robots, of a world unknown, but of the presence, the NOW. And Ohmni Lab is ushering the world of NOW with their telepresence robots. I’m honored and super excited to be a part of the Ohmni lab journey.”

For the first time a dedicated show to Childrens Fashion will be taking place with children designers and models flying in from around the world. House of iKons hope this puts London on the map for Childrens Fashion Show and its designers. As the company always states ‘Fashion is for anyone, any age, anywhere around the world’.

Be prepared to witness first hand these amazing #iKons.

House of iKons will be supporting the charity The Sharan Project this season, protection of women and young children in vulnerable and abusive situations. Percentage of the ticket sales will be going to this charity.

This event is sponsored by OHMNILabs, Vida for You, Elle Zahra Beauty, Avalon and ROISS Natural Mineral Water.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday 15th September 2018

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment One: 2.30pm

1. GRAND OPENING: Chavez

2. Balazs Ester

3. Edele

4. Sabas Creation

5. Bjorne of Norway

6. MEM

7. Dimple Amrin

8. One Off by Tatiana Pintilli

9. GRAND FINALE: Sima Brew

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment Two: 4.30pm

1. GRAND OPENING: Michael Lombard

2. Giulia Bechi

3. Kajin UK

4. Designed by Josh

5. Zarena Haute Couture

6. Czarina Kaftans

7. Stephane Koerwyn

8. GRAND FINALE: Sigrun

Fashion Mixer & Networking

GRAND SOLO SEGMENT 7.30pm

Honee sponsored by OHMNILabs

Sunday 16th September iKonic Kids Fashion

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment One: 1.30pm

1. GRAND OPENING: Be Unique Be You

2. U.King & Queen

3. Triple D

4. Little Royals

5. GRAND FINALE: Lavender Rose

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment Two: 3.30pm

1. GRAND OPENING: Camellia Couture

2. Me Clothing

3. Be Unique Be You

4. JAL Fashion

5. GRAND FINALE: Korn Taylor

Exhibition Area 15-16th September

1. The Sharan Project

2. Balazs Eszter

3. Czarina Kaftans

4. Hema Vyas

5. Edele

6. U.King & Queen

7. Kajin UK

8. Bjorne of Norway

9. Designed by Josh

10. ROISS Natural Mineral Water

11. OHMNILabs

12. Vida for You Organic Skin Care

13. JKang Academy

14. Mitch Desunia

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/house-of-ikons-during-london-fashion-week-september-15th-16th-tickets-47634646510

Website: www.houseofikons.com

##

Learn More

London Fashion Week

With love,

FWO