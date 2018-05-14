Gigi Burris

Represented by The Baddish Group.

We tip our hats to you, Gigi Burris!

With summer approaching, we have two of our favorite activities approaching: vacations and horse races. Neither one is complete without some head styles, so we caught up with Gigi Burris, the beauty and brains behind her eponymous line of hats, headbands, and veils.



Gigi Burris

Gigi Burris, the central Florida native who is known for her extravagant and well sought-after hats, says she’s a southern girl at heart, making it easy for her to draw on the southern belle style when designing. Gigi attended Parsons School of Design where she loved the hands-on experience required for crafting hats and head pieces, and that’s why she felt this area of fashion was for her. Her hats, all of which are designed and manufactured in NYC, can be found in some of the best retailers, such as Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Moda Operandi.

Hats also account for almost $1 billion globally in the fashion world, so she knows she’s not going anywhere.

Even better? Gigi is looking not only to the future of her hat making, but the future of milliners in general. “It great to see young designers focusing on this area” she told us, noting that she loves seeing the growing trend of designers opting for milliner status versus other apparel or accessories.

If you haven’t had the privilege of sporting one of Gigi’s beautiful pieces, this summer is a summer of firsts and we can promise you, the hat will bring you the attention it (and you) deserve.

##

Learn More

gigiburris.com

With love,

FWO