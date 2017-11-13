Living the Dream: Interview with Emerging Designer Taylor Goson

Taylor Goson had been staring at a computer screen all day in corporate America when he decided he needed a change. One morning, two years ago, he woke up and decided to quit his job and pursue fashion. So he sold his car and moved to New York City. This February, you can see his collections on the NYFW runway

His menswear brand GÓSN is driven by “Japanese-inspired utilitarianism for the modern man.”

He says, “I want my garments to be easy. When you wake up in the morning, it should be easy to get dressed with no second guesses.”



GÓSN

Q: How did you get your start in the fashion industry?

I’ve always been around my friends, who own successful clothing companies. They would invite me to trade shows and I would get to see all the behind-the-scenes. I really wanted to get more involved.

Q: When did you first realize you had a desire to design?

A few years back I used to collect old military garments and would deconstruct them to make them more of my own. I started selling some of them to my friends, but I ended up just keeping most of them for myself.

I used to deconstruct old military garments

Q: Where do you get most of your inspiration?



Most of my inspiration comes from Japanese culture. Taking utilitarian style garments and adding intricate detail to make them my own, and unique.

Most of my inspiration comes from Japanese culture

Q: Who would you say most influenced you?



By far, I would say my friends over at Saga Outerwear and Jiberish. They are all good friends of mine, and I watched them grow over the years and would celebrate their success.

Q: How would you like to see your brand progress in the next 2-3 years?

I’m definitely going to extend the line to pants and technical outerwear coats. As of now I am only doing tops. I would also love to see GÓSN in boutiques all over the world.

I would also love to see GÓSN in boutiques all over the world.

Q: Would you consider yourself a minimalist? And if not, how would you describe your philosophy?

Over the years, I started to value quality over quantity. My wardrobe used to be huge, but I always stuck to my “go-to” 5-10 outfits. Now I value good quality, and no longer shop fast fashion retailers. I continue to support streetwear companies producing timeless pieces.

Now I value good quality, and no longer shop fast fashion

Q: If you can do a collaboration with any brand which would it be?

I would love to collaborate with one of my favorite brands Maharishi. I would also love to do a collaboration with tattoo artist Koji Ichimaru.

##

With love,

FWO