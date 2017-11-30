Hong Kong English-Language Coverage is Here

Hong Kong has long been a major fashion hub in the Asian market, but now the fashion capital is set to make even more inroads in the West.

Fashion Week Online is thrilled to be a part of that, with our new portal, specifically focused on Hong Kong fashion.

The new coverage is being led by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), which has been dedicated to promoting some of Asia’s most exciting emerging fashion designers by connecting them to the global arena.

Just a few of the HKTDC’s initiatives include:

Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter (HKFW FW): The HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter, Asia’s largest fashion event, showcases the latest collections and fashion designs from international brands and an assortment of fabrics and accessories.

HKFW SS: The HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer delivers spectacular showcase of style and timeless elegance. This one-stop platform provides incomparable international exposure for established and emerging labels alike. Providing intellectual protection for businesses, merchandising services such as the hktdc.com Small Orders zone and a vibrant range of new collections, accessories, fabrics and yarn and more, this event is also a direct gateway to blossoming markets in the Chinese mainland and Asia.

CENTRESTAGE: CENTRESTAGE is Asia’s fashion spotlight, an ideal promotion and launch platform for Asian fashion brands and designers.

Fashion Hong Kong: Fashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by the HKTDC to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has staged world-class runway shows in New York Fashion Week, Tokyo Fashion Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Fashionally: Launched in 2012, FASHIONALLY.com is a non-profit website operated by the HKTDC with the sole purpose and responsibility of championing Hong Kong’s young designers. Exerting leverage of the HKTDC’s global connections, FASHIONALLY aims to promote Hong Kong’s young fashion design professionals by presenting them to fashionistas, fashion buyers, trend scouts and stylists around the world.

Stay tuned as we help you get up close and personal with the Hong Kong fashion market!

