3 Leading Hong Kong Designer Labels Will Hit the NYFW Runway

Fashion Hong Kong Shines at International Fashion Weeks 2018.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Fashion Hong Kong will return to New York Fashion Week next month. Three leading Hong Kong-based designer labels, ANVEGLOSA, HARRISON WONG, and HEAVEN PLEASE+ will unveil their latest collections at the on-schedule group runway show at Industria on 9 February. An after show party will be held on the same day for the designers and industry players to meet and mingle.

Apart from the three runway designer brands, more than ten other exciting Hong Kong fashion labels will be featured at Showroom Seven from 7 – 20 February, showcasing Hong Kong’s fashion creativity to industry elites and style influencers from around the world.

more than ten other Hong Kong fashion labels will be featured at Showroom Seven





Fashion Hong Kong Debuts at London Fashion Week AW18

Fashion Hong Kong is going to make its debut in the upcoming London Fashion Week AW18 to present four rising Hong Kong-based designer labels, HEAVEN PLEASE+, HOUSE OF V, Maison Vermilion, and METHODOLOGY.

The labels will be featured in the London Fashion Week Designer Showroom at The Store Studios from 16 to 20 February. For an intimate and interactive collection review, Fashion Hong Kong will also host the Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception on 16 February. You will find not only the latest AW collections of the four Hong Kong fashion labels but also interesting people, dialogues and delicious refreshment there.

Please stay tuned for more event details!



Fashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned trade shows to showcase Hong Kong’s unique and diversified designs. Footprints include New York, London, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai.

##

Learn More

fashionhongkong.com

With love,

FWO