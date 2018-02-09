Eugenia Kim NYFW FW18

Yesterday afternoon millinery mastermind, Eugenia Kim returned to New York Fashion Week to present her Fall / Winter 2018 collection inspired by glamour and inherent excess.

The event also served as a showcase for her 20th anniversary retrospective and capsule collection which paid homage to her top styles throughout the years. Eugenia dug through her archives to recreate the brand’s most iconic items showcasing how the brand continues to evolve season by season.

Eugenia Kim: NYFW FW18

The presentation was held at Pier 59 Studios, featuring a diverse cast of 12 models wearing Eugenia Kim hats, scarves and handbags that both embodied glamour and surrealism. Key pieces included equestrian caps with multicolored feather quills, geometric-brimmed hats with Swarovski crystal embroidery, calf leather shoppers and fanny packs, tuxedo scarves, an asymmetric-crown fedora, turbans and red leather berets with crystals.

For her retrospective Eugenia displayed pieces from her archives which were worn in films such as Zoolander and High Fidelity as well as from the pop heyday of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Madonna.

