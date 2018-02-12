Emerging Designers Jef Albea, Tone Fitness Apparel, Annie’s Creations, Coco & Ilia, Nannerwave NYFW FW18

Oxford Fashion Studio brought eleven emerging designers from across the globe to Manhattan to present their runway collections at Studio 450 as a part of New York Fashion Week.

Diverging from the norm, prosecco was flowing and guests mixed and mingled in a relaxed atmosphere bringing a touch of elegance that only a UK-based company could.

Split into one marquee and two group runway shows, Oxford Fashion Studio New York Fashion Week welcomed hundreds of industry members into the light-filled raw space penthouse with the New York skyline as a gorgeous backdrop.



Oxford Fashion Studio: NYFW FW18

Jef Albea

Jef Albea has honed his skills as a designer and stylist by dipping his fingers into a wide variety of projects, from photoshoots to fashion show events. Having been a theater actor, he began designing costumes for stage plays until he began venturing into elite shows in the metro and even outside the country. Now that he has explored his inspirations, he actively began to reshape this generation’s perspective on clothing by creating designs which he believes the anchor of his service. He started designing for famous celebrities in the Philippines such as Lea Salgona, Zsazsa Padilla, Vina Morales, Alma Concepcion, Maine Mendoza, Maja Salvador, and a lot more. He has been making his brides happy and special for the past years, making more than fifty fabulous wedding gowns per year. Exclusivity, style and excellence are his values in bringing forth masterpieces in clothing to provide the woman of today the personalized fashion so she can be proud to say she is wearing a “Jef Albea” collection.

Tone Fitness Apparel

She started this brand at just 18 years of age in 2014. With an expanding team, our collections have been carefully designed by our colour consultant and fashion design team, whose mission is to give the confidence, comfort and versatility you need to push yourself to reach goals you may not have seen to be possible. We create looks without limitations. TFA fits into all areas of your life, from exercising to meeting friends, you will do it in style and comfort. We believe healthier ways equal happier days and can’t wait for you to wear energy with us!

Annie’s Creations

Australia is a multicultural country. We based in Melbourne which is a great place to explore with variety of overseas art and designs via communication, internet sourcing & exhibitions. Especially historical Chinese art, Australia’s and African aboriginal and European art from ancient time to present. As an artist and designer I amazed by the great artists and felt their passion, from the colors, lines and shapes on their artworks, from time to time, it is honor that I have plenty of opportunities to meet the art elements and look into them, then spark them into my own art.

