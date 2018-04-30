Elie Saab Bridal Fashion Week New York

With every collection, dress, bodice, embellishment, and seam Elie Saab delivers a fairy tale.

When you see one of Mr. Saab’s designs you immediately feel like you are looking at a dress made for a princess. They are designed with opulence, fantasy and grace. This season Elie Saab drew inspiration from “Bal de Vienne,” Vienna’s balls. A traditional Austrian tradition of high-society, filled with jaw dropping grand entrances, unequalled elegance and royal sophistication.



Elie Saab: NYFW Bridal

Saab always knows how to keep the dresses light, and figure flattering no matter the amount of sparkle and ruffles or layers of tulle. Voluminous skirts with 3-D flowers that seem to fall from the bodice all the way down the tulle skirt captivated the penthouse in the Plaza Hotel.

Every single dress has a multi-dimensional appeal. You have to look at it from every angle through various points of views to be able to fully appreciate all of the details. There is not one single angle that the dress is boring or untouched. Saab truly thinks of every tiny detail, he even uses cylindrical sequins layered under ruffles so that the light will radiate from the dress in every direction and level of lighting. It is this level of craftsmanship that the Maison’s longstanding heritage is known for, luxurious fabrics and ornate details that makes the collection fitting for a bride like Grace Kelly meets Megan Markle.

