Eberjey Interview

On Friday, July 13th , the 8th annual Style Saves Swim show during Miami Swim Week brought together fashion and philanthropy, debuting Eberjey’s very first swim show.

Known for its ultra-soft fabrics and feminine silhouettes, Eberjey is a women’s lifestyle brand offering intimate apparel, sleepwear, loungewear, resort wear and little girls’ essentials. This is a huge deal for the brand, as they were co-founded in 1996 by Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito, yet decided to take their very first step on the runway this year – over two decades after launching.



But this was not just any fashion show. The sold-out evening raised funds through ticket sales that will benefit their annual back-to-school event on August 18 and 19 at Mana In Wynwood. This year Style Saves plans to send over 5,000 students in Miami-Dade back to school with necessities including new uniforms, accessories, and school supplies. The event welcomes families for two days of fun with complimentary food and drinks and fun activities, while shopping in a department store-style environment before heading back to school this Fall.

Writer and fashion influencer Kyleigh McCollam of @cestlestyle_ had a one-on-one with co-founder, Ali Mejia, to gain more insight on Eberjey’s first-ever runway experience and the amazing Style Saves cause.

Q: With Eberjey being such a well-established brand for over 20 years, what inspired you to have your very first swim show this year?

We have always admired Style Saves’ mission to help underprivileged children, so when Rachael approached us with the opportunity to present our new swim collection during Swim Week, we knew that the partnership was the right fit for us. We are at a place where we are fortunate to be able to use our platform to give back, so we are taking conscious steps to implement philanthropy into everything we do, from a retail level to a corporate level. We had a great time preparing for the show and watching everything come together but knowing that the funds raised will benefit thousands of children this fall is truly what made the night that much more special.

Q: Knowing you were going to showcase for the first time at Miami Swim Week, did you take a different direction with this collection compared to previous ones?

We decided to do the fashion show after the collection was complete, so we did not intentionally take a different direction. We had already worked thoughtfully on gathering new inspiration in order to present something fresh for the season, thus we felt confident that we had a lot of newness to feature in our fashion show debut.

Q: What was the inspiration for this collection?

Our 2019 Swim collection is inspired by classic coastal escapes to the Amalfi Coast. Romantic summer getaways follow the allure of the sea to serene Southern Italian coastlines.

Q: Who is the ultimate Eberjey woman?

The Eberjey woman is kind, confident, spirited and open-minded. She is the perfect balance of femininity and strength. She enjoys indulging in delicious fabrics and being comfortable and cozy whether she is home with her family or traveling to explore new places and novel ideas.

