A Look at Harrods’ First-Ever Catwalk Show

The sun on a London night might seem like an impossible dream. However, Stefano Gabbana and Alberto Dolce certainly brought some dazzle to Harrods this week with their “The Sun in a London Night” catwalk show.

Ahead of the festive season (and still a bit away from London Fashion Week), iconic fashion duo Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) have set up an Italian Christmas market in the British luxury superstore Harrods.

This feast for the eyes (if not the bank account) includes a Sicilian puppet theatre window display, numerous stalls offering branded iPhone covers, t-shirts, and other stocking stuffers, as well as an exclusive women and menswear collection.

The collection drew inspiration from a number of different influences throughout D&G’s history from black lace and floral detail to elegant, cascading ball gowns. Naturally every womenswear look was finished off with a statement floral headpiece, because why not?

The designs were showcased by a number of young aristocrats and Instagram stars who took to the food hall in Harrods’ first-ever catwalk show. A particular favourite was a jumper with a cartoon version of the designers emblazoned with the phrase “#D&G love London.” And with the frenzy of fans and stars taking to social media to snap a selfie and Tweet amongst the festive atmosphere, clearly London loves D&G too.





In the lead up to the holidays, D&G are clearly getting into the spirit by offering some great gift inspiration for all tastes and a chance to get together and enjoy some Sicilian carretti in all their glory.

