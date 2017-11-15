OPEN CALL: 2018 PARSONS x FLYING SOLO COMPETITION

Industry fashion hub Flying Solo has announced its open call for 2018 Parsons X Flying Solo NYFW Competition. This ongoing award grants young designers with vital resources they need to grow.

The panelist will include Flying Solo founder Elizabeth Solomenia, Parsons faculty members and industry experts, who will review all applications and select a winner based on uniqueness, creativity, industry standards and how well the collection compliments Flying Solo’s well-established aesthetic.

The award is offered to one selected designer who be exposed to the industry first hand, receiving a no-fee New York Fashion Week show and 3-months of dedicated retail space in their flagship store, located at 434 W.Broadway St in the heart of SoHo, NYC.

The deadline to apply is December 31st 2017 and winner will be announced on January 7th 2018.

FOR REQUIREMENTS AND APPLICATION PLEASE CLICK HERE

FLYING SOLO is an innovative fashion hub and platform created and operated by a selection of global talented, independent designers. The community was built to close the gap between designers and consumers. Through our curated retail store and fashion showroom, located in the heart of SOHO, NYC – Flying Solo provides designers with the appropriate resources to flourish in such a demanding industry.

