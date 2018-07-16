Arepresentative of Bfyne, the label owned by Nigerian-American designer Buki Ade, is claiming that Brazilian designer Silvia Ulson plagiarized Bfyne’s SS17 “Sahara” collection for Ulson’s recent collection shown at Miami Swim Week.

According to BFYNE media director John Adele, “during Miami Swim-week … Silvia Ulson featured Bfyne’s SS17 Sahara collection during her show. It comes to us as a surprise as to how another designer is allowed to showcase replicas, and claiming it as her original work during swim week.”

The following pictures, provided by Adele, show a side-by-side comparison between Bfyne’s SS17 Sahara (left), and the collection shown by Silvia Ulson in Miami last week.



Versus

John Adele continued: “Miami Swim Week is the biggest platform for the swimwear industry in the U.S. It gives swimwear brands a chance to show off their collection, gives brand recognition and endless press opportunities. Designer Silvia Ulson received endless press with Bfyne’s collection, her press images have been published by Getty Images. During the show, the designer without having any idea where the dashiki print originated from blindly referenced the print as an Indian/Native American decent print. … Bfyne is owned by a Nigerian, and of African decent, which is part of our culture, and the Sahara collection was a special collection to us.”

Adele also wrote: “I have a video recording of me meeting with her in Miami and her admitting that she indeed didn’t design it. … She later told me that she didn’t know because someone gave all the design to her.”

Many of the images from the recent Miami Swim Week show may be found on Shutterstock.

The China Syndrome

A source told FWO that the prints can also be found on Ali Express and Amazon.

However, BFYNE has pointed out that these images actually utilize BYFNE models and imagery.

Furthermore, we were not able to find a record of the Ali Express listing prior to March of 2017 (when BFYNE’s collection made its debut, as recorded in Nylon and Huffington Post).

So one likely scenario would be that Silvia Ulson used the Chinese knockoffs as inspiration, unaware that these were copied from BFYNE.com.

In expressing the brand’s frustration, Adele said: “[Ulson] got endless press for designs she didn’t design or even make. All she did was showcase BFYNE’S 2017 Sahara collection, that took 2 years to come up with.”

FWO reached out to Ulson by email, but have not yet received a response as of press time.

