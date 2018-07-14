Death To Tennis NYFW FW19

Represented by Sandrine Charles Consulting.

This season, Death To Tennis pulled inspiration from the nostalgic feel of Brighton Beach-life (England,) echoing the wonderful colors painted onto the famous beach-huts.







Death To Tennis: NYFW FW19

In the past, Death to Tennis’s color structure has normally limited to three (blue/black/white and a print) and with over 70 pieces or so, with fabrication ranging from 100% Italian cotton to Japanese nylon; this thus far is our most colorful to date.

The primary print this time round, is of every sports played in the summer over a striped patten.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO