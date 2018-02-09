Colovos NYFW FW18

Inspired by the idea of the matriarch, the Colovos Fall/Winter 2018 woman finds strength in vulnerability over might. Protected by the shelter of soundness and security, the soft overcomes the hard in both expression and fabrications.

We have eliminated traditional animal skins, furs and leathers replacing each with faux variations. An orange check fabric is made of recycled bottles extracted from the ocean, and draped in variations of a twisted form fitting dress to relaxed trench. The process of making this fabric reduces the traditional footprint by 95 percent.



Signature deconstructed tailoring is refined with hand finishing. Outside open seams bring construction forward, inviting inner vulnerability to be seen. Crafted crochet edges call for an instinctive and desired human touch.

