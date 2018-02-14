Chocheng NYFW FW18

Inspired by the glamourous and unconventional beauty from the 1958 film “Auntie Mame”, CHOCHENG’s Fall Winter 18 collection was a modern take on classic British tailoring and crisp equestrian jackets. Titled “Mame”, the brand put out 34 looks in beautiful fabrics comprisedof cotton boucles, Scottish cashmeres and silk tulles.

Presented in Greenwich Village, CHOCHENG created another collection appealing to the brand’s following. A clientele who value not only quality craftsmanship, but also have a strong stance on sustainability.



Known for using 100% natural materials, the bespoke and ready-to-wear collections are hand sewn in London. According to show notes, everything from shoulder pads, embroidered buttons, inseam buttonholes to decorative silk petals are handmade.

Designer Cho Cho Cheng has a meticulous eye for tailoring techniques. He studied at Parsons School of Design and apprenticed in Savile Row, London which helped develop his traditional, yet contemporary, and expertly trained hand — evident in the round shoulders and oversized collars.

His models walked the collection with pinup style hair accompanied by a bright red lip to a jazzy score, instantly transporting the audience six decades back.

