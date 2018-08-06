Consinee Group NYFW FW19

Represented by China Fashion Collective.

Taking place at the iconic Greek Revivalvenue Cipriani’s at 55 Wall Street on the evening of July 18, CONSINEE GROUP, China’s largest spinner and exporter of cashmere yarn,with CHANEL, BURBERRY, ACNE, RALPH LAUREN, J.CREW, THEORY, TORY BURCH, etc, among its best clients, will debut a stunning runway show meant to demonstrate the full range of their yarn technology and capabilities for international client brands.

“Out of every seven cashmere items sold in the world, one is made from Consinee yarn.” Boris Xue, company chairman proudly announced.



The show, first of its kind and scale to be offered by a Chinese textile company in the U.S., is aptly titled “Into the Lines”,alluding to the conceptual interpretation of cashmere yarn. The show’s 100-feet runwaybuilt under Cipriani’s 70-feet dome will see over 100 looks presented, spanning casual and occasion wear, all madefrom Consinee’s proprietary cashmere yarn series creations.

Timed to coincide with the annual Spin Expo, a large industry presence of nearly 400 fashion insiders are expected at the show, including representatives from leading fashion brands and Consinee’s long-time US clients.

This debut show is under the creative direction of Chinese-German designer Yujia, a consulting designer with Valentino Haute Couture and Dior Haute Couture.“Rather than presenting a conventional knitwear collection,” she says, “ the ’Into the Lines’ show contemplates and explores the luxury of cashmere and its sundry potentials activated through a synthesis with new disciplines.”

Chairman Boris Xue believes the show will not only demonstrate Consinee’s dedication to excellence, but also inspire their clients with new possibilities.

Consinee Group was founded in 1999 by Xue, located in the beautiful coastal city of Ningbo, China. Through nearly 20 years of continuous growth and innovation, Consinee Group has become the biggest exporter of cashmere yarn in China and completed an advanced green manufacturing industry chain base, integrating dyeing, spinning of woolen, worsted, semi-worsted and fancy yarns, as well as high quality fabrics, import-export trade, digital logistics, intelligent manufacturing and information platform.

Throughout the years, three lines CONSINEE, TOPLINE and ICCI were born to challenge the limits of the textile yarn industry through shattering and reimagining established techniques and concepts. Consinee has paved its way for an international blueprint and formed partnerships with a significant number of the world’s leading fashion brands including Chanel, Hermes, Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Coach, DKNY, Rag & Bone, Theory, Max Mara, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Diane Von Furstenberg, Hugo Boss, among others.

Consinee has maintained a tradition of hosting an annual yacht party that sets sail on the Hudson River around Manhattan in celebration of partnerships with its international clients. This year, they decided to dock the party and invite guests on land for a Bellini and caviar reception, dinner, and full blown runway show, so that clients can really go home with a deeper understanding of Consinee philosophy and possibility.

“Consinee’s fashion show debut is an in-depth examination of self-strength and potential, an articulation of freedom, an attempt to illustrate the full-range of luxury cashmere yarn capabilities in a context that embraces the future.”, says Boris, who has been leading the company since its inception and who is honored as “Cashmere Prince” in the industry. “We have a traditional Chinese saying that goes—A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, I still remember in those very early days when I made the first effort to knock on the doors of US brands with entry-level English and limited products – I ended up left out in the cold. But I have always believed that as long as we continue to improve product quality and stay positive, doors will open for win-win partnerships.”

The fashion debut was directed by fashion veteran Christina Neault, who was the executive producer of IMG’s NYFW and is currently the fashion programming consultant at Pier 59 Studios—one of the major venues for New York Fashion Week and a premiere multimedia studio.

Ms. Neault was brought on board the project by long-time partner China Fashion Collective, the New York-based branding consultancy and events production firm that helped Consinee Group strategize and plan for over a year to make this debut show a reality.

ABOUT CONSINEE GROUP

Consinee Group is the only large-scale spinning company in China that completely uses new and imports automatic production lines, known as the Champion Demonstration Enterprise in the textile industry and the leading company in “Made in China 2025” and Industry 4.0. Today, Consinee produces and sells 10,000 tons of high quality yarns and fabrics annually, mainly using natural fibers like cashmere, among which 100% cashmere yarn accounts for more than 2,000 tons, occupying 10-15% of the world’s total cashmere output.

In 2017, Consinee Group cooperated with Siemens Group combining the wisdom of Chinese and foreign experts to increase another 10 woolen production lines and jointly created the very first fully intelligent digital unmanned workshop in the Chinese textile industry. In the same year, Consinee applied “SEDO” to the entire industry chain of the company group, realizing digital integration of digital production control and technical process management system, which enables all aspects of R&D, production, quality control, warehousing and logistics to be transparent, efficient, energy-saving and fully traceable. Its mission is to truly satisfy international fashion brands and the luxury goods market’s pursuit of high-end textile raw materials.

ABOUT CHINA FASHION COLLECTIVE

Planning, production and PR was executed and led by China Fashion Collective, a New York-based fashion and related industries branding consultancy and fashion showplatform with years of experience in presenting Chinese brands to international audiences, including entering the NYFW Official Schedule, and working with international luxury partners in understanding and targeting HNW Chinese demographics.

