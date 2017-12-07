Fresh out of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Ciara is taking leaps at modeling, blogging, and everything in between. You can find Ciara @ ciaracherise .

Celebrating The Launch of Glance

Glance is the first ever social shopping app of its kind, and I had the pleasure of celebrating its highly anticipated launch alongside editors, influencers, and some very familiar faces in fashion.

We mixed and mingled over cocktails and the cutest bite sized treats; it was an amazing opportunity to network and connect with one another while taking part in the event’s festivities.



The masterminds behind this app like to do things a little differently; even when it comes to swag-bags & thank you gifts. Positioned on the white brick walls were tons of exciting products, from staple clothing items for winter to frank&co. coffee scrub to dainty jewelry. Shopping for our own gifts made us realize that even something as small as this, just shows how ready we are for a new way to shop. Glance has definitely given us that.



By now you’re probably wondering what makes this app so revolutionary. We all know how hectic online shopping can be. Photos tend to be heavily edited, and not every site offers 360 degree views of products. Sometimes the consumer may feel less inclined to buy an item because they fear that it won’t look the same way on them as it does on the model. We’ve all been there, and it can make your shopping experience unrelatable and somewhat stressful.



This is where Glance steps in, allowing you to officially say farewell to the days of online shopping struggles and buyer’s guilt. Once you’ve downloaded the app (which you should totally do like ASAP), you’ll be joining a shopping community curated by real people for real people.

Users can share products they love through the Glance cam by creating 1-minute videos–pretty much like a tutorial or personal testimony–that allow you to discover new products and shop confidently. The app compiles every component of a typical online shopping experience all in one place! From styling reviews, to beauty and makeup tutorials, and direct shoppable links to products, Glance is here to make our favorite pastime more streamlined and enjoyable. What you see is what you get–a #nofilter experience.



What I love most about Glance is that you can shop by super-specific categories, i.e. “How To Brighten Your Eyes.” Those categories offer a tailored array of products for you to choose from that cater to exactly what you’re looking for. ​Easy​ ​to​ ​shop.​ ​Easy​ ​to​ ​search.​ This app is the answer to all of our questions, pretty much like a life hack.



It’s time to shop like never before … especially with NYFW right around the corner. Glance is available on the web and as an app on iTunes.

