Caroline Castigliano Bridal Fashion Week New York

When first walking into Caroline Castigliano’s presentation room, attendees were greeted by a lovely view from the London NYC Hotel along with an even greater pleasure: Castigliano herself.

Known for her ability to create classic, timeless collections, Caroline Castigliano proved through her new 2019 collection that traditional dresses truly will never go out of style.



Caroline Castigliano: NYFW Bridal

Each dress in the collection featured a classic silhouette with a corset top to create a good shape for the bride. While some stylesfeatured lovely embellishments, others were created for the more minimalist bride by adding simple accessories, such as a small belt. The collection, which was inspired by Megan Markle, overall shows the pristine blendof lovely traditional gowns with the perfect mix of alluring accessories to create a special look for any one on their wedding day – including royals.

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week: Bridal

With love,

FWO