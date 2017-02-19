FWO ’s Brand Manager Melanie Sutrathada believes in eating dessert first, always looking for the silver lining, and that you can never be overdressed or overeducated. Say hello at @melaniesutra.

Interview with Elizabeth Kennedy at NYFW

Elizabeth Kennedy has designed for some of the most recognized fashion designers in New York City, including Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi (she was head designer at 22!) and Max Mara.

Kennedy epitomizes luxury with her signature dramatic evening gowns. Her collections are high-end, hand-crafted and absolutely stunning, so it’s no wonder that Kennedy has amassed a celebrity following with clients like Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey, Drew Barrymore, Laverne Cox and Molly Sims.

For her ready-to-wear Fall 2017 collection, Kennedy brought her A-game, showcasing a mix of her signature jaw-dropping evening gowns and debuting her take on dressy separates. Fashion Week Online‘s very own Eila Mell had the opportunity to chat with Kennedy and discuss Kennedy’s architectural creations and design aesthetic.



Interview by Eila Mell

Q: So, congratulations on such a successful show!



Thank you so much! Thank you for being here.

Q: What’s your starting-off point for a collection?

Usually, you start off with some form of inspiration. This season I was really inspired by color, kind of unexpected combinations of color, which led me to my inspiration, which turned into exotic birds, essentially.

I was inspired by unexpected combinations of color.

A very loose, abstract interpretation of exotic birds. But it was really the color combinations, the proportions, the silhouettes, this ruffled detail, the bubbled silhouettes, and then obviously the embroidery, the feathers.

Q: I love that the collection is nighttime, but it’s also very young and very hip.

Thank you! Yes, my aesthetic has always been more graphic. I’m really drawn to clean lines, and I really like to use color and proportion, to express grandeur and glamour. This season, we’re actually introducing evening separates as well, which I think is very fresh, young and modern.

Q: And you’re modeling that for us?



I am! I’m wearing wearing my evening suit!

Q: It looks amazing on you!



Thank you!

##

Learn More

http://www.elizabethkennedy.com/

With love,

FWO