Bevza: FAUX REALITY

For FW18, Bevza presents FAUX REALITY, a new generation of elegance, inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums, Anna Wintour, and Carrie Bradshaw.

Bevza puffy coats, instead of sporty, show literal classic feminine “fur” coats which give the illusion of luxe fur in a trompe l’oeil print. At first glance one sees wealth and drama of a full length fur coat (a sort of opulent propaganda).



Bevza: Gwyneth, Anna & Carrie

The jackets contain no animal fur or goose feathers, only down alternative and printed nylon. The coats will be titled Gwyneth, Anna & Carrie.

The FW18 collection is comprised of outerwear, pants, tops and dresses comprised of silk, wool & eco-­leather. Key accessories include silk belts & bags. Bevza’s inspiration for this season was making clothes that people want now, items that are practical and utilitarian. Nobody needs now futuristic, impractical messages. Everyone wants actuality. Elegance

and humanity -­ ULTRAREALISM.

Designer – Svetlana Bevza

Producer – Maksym Nekrasov @VYSHEGROUP

Producer assistant – Anna Nazarchuk

Casting/production – Violetta Malakhova

Style assistant – Alina Cotsiuba

Make up/ Hair -­ SHISEIDO

Pr – Amanda Carter, Lindsey Solomon @ModePr

Photo – Federica Dall’Orso

##

With love,

FWO