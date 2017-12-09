Fresh out of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Ciara is taking leaps at modeling, blogging, and everything in between. You can find Ciara @ ciaracherise .

The Best of 2017’s Advent Calendars

With the most festive season of the year in full-swing, we have one more way for you to get excited for this holiday season. No, we aren’t talking about how people are switching from tree skirts to tree collars, or the best Christmas cookie recipe. We’re talking about luxuriously fun advent calendars. These aren’t you average chocolate advent calendar — these are candle and beauty calendars that you’ll barely be able to resist opening up all at once.

L’Occitane

This L’OCCITANE luxury advent calendar beats Santa to checking off every beauty need on your wish-list this year. From their cult-status hand creams and shower oils to their hair products and more, this is sure to be the gift that keeps on giving!

AMOREPACIFIC

Count down the days with a gorgeous natural glow from AMOREPACIFIC’s My 12 Days Of Timeless Beauty Advent Calendar. The set features some of the brand’s must-have products like their Enzyme Peel, Sleeping Masque, and multiple TIME RESPONSE facial creams. The perfect way to decide which full-size product is going to be your 2018 favorite.

Ciate London

Shimmer and sparkle through the holiday season by treating yourself (or your polish-loving pal) to a month of mani’s. The Ciate London Advent Calendar has some magical mini polishes with dazzling colors and exclusive holiday shades that’ll have you covered even if you have another holiday party every day of December.

Atelier Cologne

Feel fresh for the month of December with 24 days worth of mini perfume sprays and soaps from Atelier Cologne. The best part? All of the products are cruelty-free, just in case you wanted to get a jump start on practicing on one of your New Year’s Resolutions.

ASOS

Spread the love and holiday cheer with this ultimate cool girl advent calendar. The ASOS Beauty Calendar is jam packed with a great variety of some amazing products from cult brands like The Ordinary, Nip and Fab, REN, and more.

Lush Cosmetics

As if Lush Cosmetics couldn’t be more aesthetically pleasing, they’ve created a calendar with 12 days worth of holiday-inspired bath bombs and shower gels. What’s even better? The calendar box actually doubles as storage for your Christmas ornaments and decorations, so you’ll have an easy clean-up after you’re done indulging in each day’s surprise. This one is by far one of our favorite items to gift one and keep one for yourself, the perfect cure for cold days when you are stuck indoors or after-party detox.

Yankee Candle

Ignite your senses this season with a variety of festive fragrances from the Yankee Candle Advent Calendar. This calendar comes stocked with 12 days worth of seasonal scents to keep you in the holiday spirit during the countdown!

L’Occitane … Again

L’Occitane has us covered with not one but two advent calendars this holiday season. This signature calendar is fully stocked with 24 days worth of luxurious beauty products. Now you have enough product to share with that friend with a gazing eye.

These fun advent calendars for fashion and beauty lovers are sure to take you through the holidays, and to get you ready for New York Fashion Week, and beyond.

