Baes and Bikinis Miami Swim Week FW19

California-based swimwear brand, Baes and Bikinis, showcased their 2019 collection at the Paraiso Tent during Miami Swim Week on Thursday, July 12th, 2018.

This year’s show, Haute Couture, took crochet to the next level with a mixture of sexy and modern swimwear styles, followed by delicate coverups. Inspired by the Greek Islands, the Bahamas, Hawaii and Malibu, Baes and Bikinis showcased a sexy swimwear line with plenty of knits, crochet, and delicate details. The brand combines imported soft fabrics and seamless comfort to encompass the lifestyle of the perfect low cut island bikini mixed with a flirty Malibu fit.



Baes and Bikinis: Miami Swim Week FW19

