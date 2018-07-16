Australian Brands Miami Swim Week FW19

Australian designers flocked to South Beach for the debut of Fashion Palette Miami Swim Week.

The poolside venue at The Setai South Beach overflowed with top media, buyers, and influencers sitting on the edge of their seats as the collective show of VDM the Label, TJ Swim, Lil & Emm, and Aqua Blu premiered.



Australian Brands: Miami Swim Week FW19

VDM the Label

Fashion Palette Miami Swim Week opened with a 90s inspired collection by VDM the Label complete with “Ice, Ice, Baby” beats in the background. Designer, Allanah Vandermey added that her inspiration since she began has been “a modern interpretation of the decades from history to what it is today with newest collection representing the 90s”.

All of VDM the Label’s materials are ecosustainable and made from recycled materials. It is the designer’s mission to make a difference with her line and protect the oceans that we all love. Bright reds, blues, and blacks rocked the runway with Fila sneakers and scrunchies. Quality materials make women feel great and last a lifetime.

VDM launched just over 6 months ago and in this short time has captivated the hearts and loyalty of its VDM BABES across the Globe including celebrities, stylists, and media.

Aqua Blu

Aqua Blu has been an Australian Swimwear icon for over a decade. To close the Fashion Palette show, their Spring/Summer 2019 collection, “Euphoria”, was created to give women the euphoric feeling one gets when traveling the globe. With an apparent island inspiration, these pieces by Aqua Blu came packed with a lush color palette and animal prints like zebra and peacock.

Each of Aqua Blu’s runway looks could be seen on the beaches of Fiji, at the poolside, on the yacht and would go seamlessly from beach to bar while exuding glamor. The line is made to stand out. Every piece was constructed beautifully from the highest quality, luxe Italian swimwear fabrics.

Style, modernity and a strong sense of femininity have been the key elements of Aqua Blu since its inception. Aqua Blu has grown and evolved under the keen eye of already-established designers to produce fresh and vibrant swimwear. Women of every shape and color are encouraged to feel empowered and confident while wearing Aqua Blu.

Notable attendees included actor Broderick Hunter, Barbie Blank of WAGS, singer Garmandy Candelario of MIX 5, Charlotte McKinney, and Brazilian actress Gabriela Dias.

TJ Swim

TJ Swim is an Australian designer swimwear label brought to you by Tara Sargeant, a fashion and business student who is constantly chasing summer. For Spring/Summer 2019, TJ Swim was inspired by the female body. The pieces that strutted the runway were edgy, yet sophisticated. The label’s cutting-edge designs are bold yet timeless, featuring cheeky Brazilian coverage and 80’s inspired high cut legs that complement the curves of the body in all the right places. This collection entitled “Miami Heat” featured deep necklines and earthy fabrics in tones such as clay, ash, deep wine, and lavender.

TJ Swim is one of Australia’s leading swimwear labels with an extraordinary global following and strong online presence. The label has successfully captured the hearts of numerous social media influencers and celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Tammy Hembrow.

Lil & Emm

Lil & Emm’s “Moroccan Moment” collection was inspired by the spice markets, the desert, pops of color, and textured materials. Designers Sheree Lily Giles and Emma Knieriem added a unique twist to their pieces with ruffles, tassels, and glitter.

Lil & Emm brings luxury, quality pieces to the market that are unapologetically feminine and designed for modern women who are leaders in fashion and style. According to Giles, “Australians do swimwear best; it’s our lifestyle”. The Spring/Summer 2019 collection of pale pinks, blacks, and whites is meant to bring something unique to the industry that makes every customer feel sexy just by putting on the suit.

About Fashion Palette

Established in 2009, Fashion Palette is an Australian fashion agency designed to help fashion designers expand their businesses via annual runway platforms by connecting designers with industry professionals, consumers, media and buyers.

Fashion Palette Miami Swim Week serves as a platform elevating and celebrating Australian fashion as a unique creative international platform, and reinforcing its integration into the industry by offering showcasing designers rare opportunities, tools, contacts and base to network and establish an abundance of connections within the global market.

Fashion Palette Miami Swim Week celebrates its inaugural season on the heels of the success of several NYFW seasons, rapidly becoming a high-end, all-inclusive trusted international springboard, focused on establishing innovative independent Australian labels into the US market. Connecting designers with global buyers, media, stylists, bloggers and industry professionals to help designers gain a bigger slice of their market.

