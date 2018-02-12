Asia Fashion Collection NYFW FW18

The purpose of the Asia Fashion Collection is to discover and nurture young designers who are from Asia. Organized by Vantan Inc. and PARCO Co., LTD., AFC debuted February 10th 2018 at NYFW showing both menswear and womenswear.



Seven brands revealed their collections during the runway show. All of the brands and designers are from Asian countries.

1) Fumiku by Fumika Hayashi – Japan

2) KA WA KEY by Key Chow and Jarno Leppanen – Hong Kong

3) épi á la mode by Miho Tsutsumi – Japan

4) shen yao by Shen Yao Huang – Taiwan

5) VLEEDA by Daeun Lee – South Korea

6) CHAN CHIT LO by Venus Lo – Parsons School of Design (originally from Hong Kong)

7) AH by Aoi Wanaka & Hyowon Lee – Japan

Over 360 guests arrived consisting of press and buyers from all around the world attended the show and applauded each up incoming designer from Asia.

Notable attendees included:

Alex Carinella with Nylon Magazine, Ivana Zhao with Pucci, Jake Silbert with Hypebeast, Russ Josephs with Dazed & Confused / London Post, Tianwei Zhang with BoF, Tyler Hart with Vice, Zanna Robidoux with Marie Claire, Chris Brown with Gem NYC, Tito with FashioNXT, Cardiel Cruz with Moda Operandi, Liz Black with Refinery 29, Stylist Jason Peters

Credits

Show Production: KuRoko Inc.

Casting: Eric Cano

Makeup & Hairs: Shiseido

Dressers: Parsons

Photographer: Hunter Arthur @ NewYork-Tokyo

PR: New York-Tokyo

About Asia Fashion Collection (AFC)

An incubation project produced and supported by Vantan Inc. and PARCO, in cooperation with other Asia-based partners. AFC is passionate about widening the reach of the fashion industry by fostering the growth of the continent’s most promising up-and-coming designers. http://asiafashioncollection.com/

About Vantan Inc.

The history of Vantan began over 52 years ago in a small garage in Ebisu, Tokyo. led by a team of visionary professionals, Vantan now provides a wide range of programs in the Creative Arts. These include fashion, hairstyling, makeup artistry, cosmetology, graphic design, film, photography, game design, animation, manga, sound design and culinary arts. With over 190,000 graduates to date, Vantan’s unique approach to hands-on, business-oriented education has solidified it as a vanguard institution. http://www.vantan.jp

About PARCO CO., LTD.

Since the establishment of Ikebukuro PARCO in 1969, they have actively sought to showcase culture in all forms. Though they deal primarily in fashion, they are also involved in music, visual art, drama, and have brought a splash of color to consumer culture, as a whole. These initiatives have established PARCO as a creative space, allowing them to attract a great number of people with enormous talent. Together they are enlarging a circle of creativity that’s paving the way for the next cultural movement. http://www.parco.co.jp

