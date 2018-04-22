Adam Zohar Bridal Fashion Week New York

With this collection, Zohar created an array of unexpected, bold and completely glamourous dresses. The range consists of eye-catching sheer panels surrounded by stunning lace details. Sheer seems to be all the rage with this 2019 collection. Putting emphasis on feminine, the dresses took the runway with complete grace.



Adam Zohar: NYFW Bridal

An aesthetically pleasing brick warehouse in the West Village remained a prime location to showcase this distinctive collection for Bridal Fashion Week. Zohar is passing through the bridal norms to modern fashion. Dresses paired with all white Dr. Marten boots and edgy cuts, promotes all the means of pure, modern glamour.

High slits and abstract cuts seem to be a common theme with a majority of the dresses in the collection. Unique necklines added something special to each look whether it was a plunging V-neck with sparkling details or a high neck with embroidered pieces attached to the lace.

Zohar’s collection also featured some classic pieces, yet of course, infused with beautiful, delicate features. Corset style tops, with full,flared out ball gown bottoms. Designed by Austin Velarde, the 2019 bridal collection was definitely one to remember.

