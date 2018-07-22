Accessories From Miami Swim Week SS19 : Get The Looks

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

Below find 6 looks from Swim Week Runway and Presentations that you can get now! Check out some of our fave accessories looks (and where to get the look – exacts and similars) as seens on the runway from Australian Fashion Palette’s designers VDM The Label, TJ Swim, Aqua Blu Australia, and Lil & Emm and from the Free Bella presentation.

MICRO SUNNIES

This chic look was seen during the Fashion Palette runway show by designers TJ Swim and VDM The Label. This trend was also spot on the Sports Illustrated runway.

Swim Designers (L to R): TJ Swim, VDM The Label, VDM The Label, VDM The Label (From the Fashion Palette Runway Show)

Get The Look:

As Seen on TJ Swim Model : (Similar) Power Trip Sunglasses – $15 at www.DollsKill.com

As Seen on VDM The Label Model : (Exact) Skinny Demon in Black – $115 at www.PoppyLissiman.com

As Seen on VDM The Label Model : (Exact) Le Skinny in Strawberry – $108 at www.PoppyLissiman.com

As Seen on VDM The Label Model : (Exact) Elton in Pink – $130 www.PoppyLissiman.com

CLEAR AND PLASTIC SHOES

These slick shoes are ship, unique, and best of all waterproof. They looked awesome this Swim Week as sported by TJ Swim, Free Bella, and Monica Hansen models.

Swim designer (L to R) : TJ Swim, Freebella

Get The Look:

As Seen on TJ Swim Model : (Similar) Kendall + Kylie Enya Slingback Sandal – $130 at SakFifthAvenue.com

As Seen on Free Bella Models : (Exact) Melissa Mar Wedge – $145 at ShopMelissa.com

CHUNCKY SNEAKERS

90s looks were a big trend on the runways this year, and the vibes made it to Swim Week with a bang. We loved incorporation of the chunky sneakers for VDM The Label’s runway show.

SWIM DESIGNER: VDM The Label

Get The Look:

As Seen on VDM The Label Model : (Similar) Rocket Dog X California Girls Acid Rock Platform Loafer $85 at UrbanOutfitters.com

As Seen on VDM The Label Model : (Exact) Balenciaga Triple S Low Top Sneaker $895 at Nordstrom.com

As Seen on VDM The Label Model : (Exact) FILA Disruptor 2 Premium Mono Sneaker $70.00 at UrbanOutfitters.com

STATEMENT EARRINGS

What is Summer without some beautiful statement earring to pull your whole look together? We saw fringe, shells and even luxe gold insect earrings.

Designers (L to R): Lil & Emm, Aqua Blu Australia, VDM The Label

Get The Look:

As Seen On Lil & Emm Model : (Similar) Nassau Light Pink Earrings $11.98 at AldoShoes.com

As Seen On Aqua Blu Australia Model : (Exact) Marina Earrings $230AUD at balyck.com

As Seen On VDM The Label Models : (Exact) Cicada Earrings $137.40 at Henesii.com

90s Scrunchies

Keep with the 90s vibes. We also as scrunchies. #Throwback

Swim Designer: VDM The Label

Get The Look

As Seen On VDM The Label Models: (Similar) Scrunchies by Goody $6.07 at Amazon.com

CLEAR VISORS

Clear visor made their way on to runway with designer like VDM The Label and Sports Illustrated making a nod to the oh so chic Dior clear visors (Vogue and Kim K both said Visors are a thing…so we’ll agree).

Designer: VDM The Label

As Seen On VDM The Label Models : (Similar) Cara Vegas Visor $19.00 at Nordstrom.com

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week schedule

With love,

FWO