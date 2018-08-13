Kyleigh McCollam is the internationally recognized influencer of C'est le Style who is known for her bold yet classic fashion sense. Her goal is to empower others to embrace their individuality, and not put limitations on themselves, especially when it comes to what they wear.

Naomi Newirth of ACACIA presented her Resort 2019 collection with a runway show a top 1111 Garage, overlooking Miami Beach at sunset at PARAISO Fashion Fair.

Front row guests and notables included Olivia Culpo, Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Kate Bock, Nadia Fairfax, Joy Corrigan, Madelynn Furlong, Jenah Yamamoto, Carolina Lindo, Angie Landaburu, Olivia Lopez, Kalani & Oleema Miller of MIKOH and more. Catering to the modern woman’s lifestyle, particularly with fellow mothers in mind, the designer introduces a new swim fabric which provides an exceptionally flattering fit and conforms to women’s curves. ACACIA also continues its inclusivity of beachwear styles for all ages, expanding upon its kid’s offering with styles for both boys and girls for Resort ’19.



Q: What is your muse for this collection?

Our muse for Resort ’19 is a bit sporty, while still being feminine.

Q: I notice you incorporated clothing into your collection, but it wasn’t typical swimsuit coverups. It was more cool and laidback casual wear. What is your inspiration for this part of the collection?

I always try to design styles that are versatile enough to be casual or dressed up. For our ready-to-wear category, I wanted to do a modern twist on Vintage Hawaii (an homage to our home) and my take on the “mumu.” The Resort collection is eclectic with a very retro feel.

Q: What are some of your favorite swimwear trends this season?

It’s funny, I don’t really follow trends, but sometimes the collection just ends up nailing a trend. I just do what I love and try to add something new each season. I am especially loving the matte black and gold hardware we introduced in the Resort collection.

Q: How do you want everyone to feel when they wear ACACIA?

I want everyone to feel sexy, confident, and comfortable when they wear ACACIA.

