AAFA American Image Awards

Amidst the presentations and board meetings, moments arise where innovators in the fashion and retail industry can be recognized and commended for their achievements.

Monday held the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s (AAFA) 40th annual American Image Awards to do such that.



A bustling red carpet lit the evening and hosted an array of fashion executives, actors and designers. The nightshifted to the awards ceremony to honor industry leaders and pioneers.

The AAFA presented Mansur Gavriel with the “Fashion Maverick” award, Fred Segal with “Retailer of the Year”, Joseph Altuzarra with “Designer of the Year” and Camuto Group with “Company of the Year”.

Lastly, Emanuel (Manny) Chirico, Chairman and CEO of PVH Corp., was awarded Person of the Year after a heartfelt introduction by his parents, family and co-workers.

“The American Image Awards uniquely highlight the contributions of the entire industry,” said Tom Glaser, chairman of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA).

Attendees traveled from all over the world to help congratulate the recipients.

