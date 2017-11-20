Asia’s Leading Fashion Event to Give Global Overview of Latest Products and Intelligence

TOrganised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 49th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter will raise its curtain again next January.

The four-day fair will run from 15-18 January 2018 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, expecting some 1,400 exhibitors worldwide, serving as an ideal one-stop sourcing platform for the industry. Exhibits feature an array of new season garments, designer collections, fashion accessories, fabrics and clothing accessories. As an important event in the global fashion calendar, the fair opens up opportunities for market expansion with reference to the attendance of some 15,000 buyers from 77 countries and regions in its last edition.



Hong Kong Fashion Week

Thematic zones to meet industry sourcing needs

To optimise buyers’ sourcing experiences, the fair is categorised into thematic zones to provide maximum exposure for different sectors of the industry. New to this edition, the Corporate Fashion/Uniform zone will be added to further expand business opportunities.

Uniform has always been an indispensable niche with sustainable growth in the clothing market. The Chinese mainland in particular, is undergoing adjustments in its industrial structure, leading to continuous growth in the number of people engaging in the secondary and tertiary sectors which leads to a trending up in demand for work wear. According to the China National Garment Association, there are 19 industries in China that require the wearing of standard uniforms, and the market is estimated to be worth more than RMB300-400 billion a year. The Western European Workwear and Uniform Market is also foreseeing a positive outlook. According to Frost & Sullivan, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5 per cent until 2021 and reach EUR8.01 billion.

Well-informed of what the industry is looking for, the fair constantly evolves with improved elements. Following the successful practice of the previous Fashion Week for Spring/Summer held last July, the debut World of Fashion Accessories will also be in place, gathering a consortium of accessories-related exhibitors, including bags, footwear, gloves, legging & socks, and scarves & shawls for buyers to scout matching accessories at ease.

Highlights among the other zones are Fashionable Sportswear and Urban Clothing, which make a welcome return to the fair after their successful debut last year. The International Fashion Designers’ Showcase will gather cutting-edge collections of featured designers and fashion design talents around the globe.

Enriching events on the scene

The fair delivers an exciting line-up of fashion parades which serve as marketing platforms for exhibitors to draw the attention of global buyers to their latest designs and collections. Veterans from key international trend forecasting agencies and industry professionals will be invited to unveil the latest fashion trends and shed light on updated market information at seminars and forums. Besides being an outstanding sourcing and marketing platform, Hong Kong Fashion Week also presents great chances to expand business contacts through inviting buyers, exhibitors and industry representatives to join the networking reception.

##

Learn More

www.hktdc.com

With love,

FWO