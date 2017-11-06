Sophie Dyer lives in London, is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and a self confessed Francophile. She is passionate about ethical fashion, feminism, and travel

2017 UK Fashion Awards Nominations Celebrate Diversity

The nominees for the 2017 UK Fashion Awards (formerly known as the British Fashion Awards) were announced last week and the results indicated a significant and welcome shift in the world of fashion toward outspokenness, individuality and diversity.



Among those nominated for model of the year is 16 year old Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel icon Cindy Crawford), featured on nearly every runway in fashion week’s Spring/Summer 18 lineup, firmly cementing a promising modeling career. Winnie Harlow, who famously suffers from vitiligo — proving confidence has nothing to do with skin and everything to do with loving yourself — was also nominated. They’re up against the famously fashionable sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid who are also up for the award.

However, critics have cited Adwoa Aboah as a potential favourite to win. The outspoken model and activist founded Gurls Talk, a platform for girls to share their experiences and help empower others.

Following on with the theme of female empowerment, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri — who made revolutionary women a key theme to her collection for Dior with her “Everybody should be a feminist” tee — is nominated for designer of the year alongside Raf Simons and Alessandro Michele.

Also, with her ability to combine music and fashion seamlessly, Rihanna’s Fenty by Puma received a nomination for the urban luxe brand category, along with Off-White and Supreme.

Following the Spring/Summer 2018 collections, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour said: “I think that any media company today has a responsibility to reflect the world that we are all living in. That is about diversity of sexuality, it’s about diversity of race, it’s about diversity of belief.” It seems that the UK Fashion Awards nominees reflect that important change.

The award winners will be announced on the 4th of December at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which promises to be a star-studded affair. The awards themselves are voted on by 2,000 key fashion industry players across the globe, who work in areas ranging from photography to set design.

