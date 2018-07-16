ACACIA Miami Swim Week FW19

Represented by IHPR.

Naomi Newirth of ACACIA presented her Resort 2019 collection with a runway show a top 1111 Garage, overlooking Miami Beach at sunset at PARAISO Fashion Fair last night.

Inspired by the lush vegetation, culture and history of the designer’s native home of Hawaii, ACACIA’s Resort 2019 collection features retro floral prints, unique shades both neutral and bright to honor the region’s natural colors, and ready-to-wear silhouettes that feel classic to the area. Before the show, guests enjoyed festive cocktails and churros as models provided a sneak peek of the new line.



ACACIA: Miami Swim Week FW19

Front row guests and notables included Olivia Culpo, Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Kate Bock, Nadia Fairfax, Joy Corrigan, Madelynn Furlong, Jenah Yamamoto, Carolina Lindo, Angie Landaburu, Olivia Lopez, Kalani & Oleema Miller of MIKOH and more.

In addition to its Hawaiian influence, ACACIA Resort 2019 is also motivated by travel, featuring a simple Batik print from Indonesia, while offering updates to ACACIA’s signature stripe and animal prints. Hardware is another new element for the season, which provides subtle edge to swimwear in matte gold and black. Catering to the modern woman’s lifestyle, particularly with fellow mothers in mind, the designer introduces a new swim fabric which provides an exceptionally flattering fit and conforms to women’s curves. ACACIA also continues its inclusivity of beachwear styles for all ages, expanding upon its kid’s offering with styles for both boys and girls for Resort ’19.

About ACACIA

ACACIA is a luxury collection of swim and ready to wear founded and designed by Naomi Newirth. Launched in 2010, ACACIA is inspired by Naomi’s love of travel and the beaches of Hawaii where she grew up. ACACIA’s signature aesthetic combines the best of both worlds: the low-cut Italian bikini and the classic Brazilian fit. Known for its intricately detailed designs, custom prints, and seamless comfort, ACACIA mixes effortless femininity with sophistication.

ABOUT PARAISO

PARAISO Fashion Fair debuted in Miami Beach July 2018 as the ultimate destination for resort, swim, fashion and lifestyle industries. A multi-day fashion fair taking over Collins Park and the surrounding area, PARAISO champions the core values of innovation, creativity and discovery through exclusive collaborations in fashion, music, film, social media and culture. www.paraisofashionfair.com

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week schedule

With love,

FWO